Health department hosts conference to reduce infant mortality

Shelby County Health Department hosted its Infant Mortality Reduction Initiative conference Friday, bringing in local and national panelists and speakers to discuss ways to strengthen family resilience.

Over the last 10 years, Shelby County Health Department dedicated resources toward lowering the infant mortality rate, and significant strides were made.

"We've seen some reductions of the infant mortality rate down to about a little bit over eight, and a decade ago it was well over 13," Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said.

Marcha Bradley, an attendee of the conference and mother of three with a girl on the way, said a safe and supportive environment changes family outcomes.

Physician Clarence Davis believes two overall health factors can improve the well-being for our city.

"If you can control your blood pressure and you know your HIV status, we can turn the health status of Memphis around," Davis said. \

