MLGW to continue restoring power this weekend

This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.

This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.

You may be wondering if MLGW crews and others will slow down at all during the upcoming weekend, given this week's progress.

The answer is a resounding no. The cleanup effort across the Mid-South is still underway.

Though a lot of progress has been made, crews are still hustling to get trees off of power lines and out of streets.



There are still 85 reported trees blocking public streets, and some of those are still blocking intersections.

A spokesperson for the City of Memphis said there will 15 public works crews on the street throughout the weekend.

“After a couple of days of being in the heat and no electricity, people are getting a little impatient,” said Memphis City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson.



Robinson said she has received hundreds of calls from citizens without power, but overall, she said she is impressed with the progress MLGW has made.



“I am so excited to say they have done a yeoman’s job," Robinson said.



There are still about 18,000 customers without power, compared to the almost 200,000 earlier this week. MLGW officials confirm this weekend they will remain fully staffed with 179 crews on the streets.

“I am so impressed with what the team has been able to do, and I appreciate the other states that have sent in crews to help us,” Robinson said.



For anyone without power, the city libraries will maintain extended hours and serve as a cooling station.

There is also a Red Cross shelter set up at the Orange Mound Community Center.

For other resources on where to cool off, get your devices charged, or what businesses are open - check out our Resource Guide by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.