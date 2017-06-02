Gardentree Hotels robbed at gunpoint

An armed robbery occurred on Thursday night at the Gardentree Hotels on Shelby Oaks Drive, according to Memphis Police Department.

The suspect, a 5-feet-10-inch black male, is still at large.

The man demanded money from the cash drawer at gunpoint and then left the scene with the money.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.