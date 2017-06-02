Lil Wayne to join Yo Gotti at Memphis Concert

Rapper Lil Wayne to join local Memphis rapper Yo Gotti on stage at the FedExForum for the fifth annual Yo Gotti and Friends Birthday Bash on June 29.

This is the first year the concert will be held at the FedExForum, with the previous four taking place at the Mud Island Amphitheater, and past performers include Nicki Minaj, Jeezy, and Rich Homie Quan.

The rest of the lineup for this year's concert will be released at a later date.

