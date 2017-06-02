Landslide adds 13 acres to California coast

A massive landslide on May 20 on the California coast shut down passage on central California's scenic coastal Highway 1.

This week USGS (United States Geological Survey) members inspected the site to determine the scale of the landslide.

The team determined that the slide added 13 acres to the Big Sur coast. That's an area about the size of 10 football fields.

Inspectors estimate that more than a million tons of rock and dirt slid down the coastal mountainside covering a quarter-mile stretch of Highway 1 and burying it up to 80 feet.

Engineers working with the state of California and the USGS estimate that it could take millions of dollars and about up to a year to reopen the highway.

Animated @USGS #BigSurLandslide "before" images. Still waiting for fog to clear to snap "after" images pic.twitter.com/CMXaECUd9a — USGS Coastal Change (@USGSCoastChange) May 25, 2017



Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.