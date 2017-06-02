Residents give free popsicles to MLGW workers, citizens, cleaning crews

Residents in East Memphis received a little bit of relief Friday from the heat, courtesy of some free popsicles.

Jennifer McMinn posted the photo on Facebook after hitting the streets and handing out popsicles to MLGW workers, people cleaning up their yards, garbage truck crews, and random strangers.

Almost 100 popsicles were given out to people in the area of Getwell Road and Park Avenue who are still without power.

McMinn said she wouldn't accept any money and that she just wanted to brighten the day for people still waiting for power.

"People were quick to pull out their wallets. We quickly learned that the first words out of our mouth needed to be FREE," she wrote. "I pray these people have power soon and I hope we were able to brighten their day with our tiny gesture because that was 100 percent our intention."

