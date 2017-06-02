'Superhero' stops by McDonald's - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'Superhero' stops by McDonald's

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: Justin Jones) (SOURCE: Justin Jones)
HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) -

It was National Superhero Day on Friday and superheroes are always on the job - but even superheroes need a snack.

Superman stopped by the McDonald's on Highway 51 and Goodman Road in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

After all, what's better to keep a superhero's strength up like a Big Mac and some crispy hot fries?

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly