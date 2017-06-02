Harbor Town hopes 5K will help Mud Island rebound from storm damage

Mud Island was one of the first areas to be hit as Saturday's storm roared across the Mississippi River.

Now, the community is getting back on its feet – literally.

As runners get set to take off in the Harbor Town 5K, MLGW workers are still fixing power outages.



"The wall just sheared off and there's actually a C02 tank line there," said Michael Thatcher, an employee at Cordelia’s Table.



Winds from Saturday's storm partially collapsed the side of the building, knocking bricks on a gas line.

Power was out to nearby businesses, like Miss Cordelia's Grocery.

"About 50 hours it was on and off,” Thatcher said.



Thatcher said the power outage slowed down business and forced the deli to throw out food.



"We took a big chunk, meat and dairy has to throw a lot of that away,” Thatcher said.



He said the Harbor Town 5K couldn't have come sooner.

The store was packed with a line out the door.

Thatcher hopes this big event will help them catch up on lost business and encourages Memphians to support businesses impacted by the storm.



"The 5K will bring in a lot of business and just supporting the island after the storm,” Thatcher said.

