Michael Adrian Davis returns to the airwaves

Memphis radio fans will be hard pressed to find a familiar voice.

A Memphis radio station is getting some new attitude.

Michael Adrian Davis is moving over to 88.5 FM, which is run by Shelby County Schools.

Davis had been off the air since stepping away from a gospel station last year. He left Hallelujah FM in March 2016, where he was the morning show host and had segments sent to multiple cities.

The Michael Adrian Davis Morning Show featuring Cathy Hart will begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

