CATARACT-A-THON serves patients for free

More than 30 people have received the gift of sight... without paying a penny!

Doctors at the Hamilton Eye Institute are calling it a CATARACT-A-THON, fixing everyone's vision in one day.

The work is coordinated by the Mid-South Lions Club and targets people who have no other way to pay for the surgery.

Patients said they are already seeing a difference.

"Well, everything is more in focus now,” said patient Tommy Fowler. “The colors are better and I can see lights are brighter and all."

Cataracts are the world's most common cause of blindness.

People came from Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee to get the procedure, and will get follow-up care as well.

