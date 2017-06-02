Memphis Hustle offers fans opportunity to land some swag

It's time to hustle on down to Landers Center if you want to get in on some new Memphis Hustle swag.

The Hustle is the Memphis Grizzlies new NBA Developmental League team that will begin play in Southaven this fall.

With the logo and color scheme already seeming to be a hit, the team's head coach and general manager say they're ready for the Hustle to flow.

"I'm really excited about the passion people have," Memphis Hustle General Manager Chris Makris said. "Earlier today, there were a couple hundred people out here, tomorrow we're gonna have a couple thousand at the Landers Center. Really exciting time for us and really neat to be part of something that you can really feel in the city and the market."

"Obviously we got the swag with the red shirts. With the new name now, I think everybody's awfully excited about it," head coach Glen Cyprien agreed.

"On the business side, it's a way to get our fans engaged and get everybody even more involved," Memphis Grizzlies President of Business Operations Jason Wexler said. "Bring out a new name and a new logo like the Hustle, you know on the basketball side, it just gives us a chance to really develop our players and create more of an opportunity to make ourselves an even better basketball organization."

The Hustle will host another Fan event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Landers Center in Southaven.