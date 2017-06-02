NASCAR returns to MIR on Saturday

Racing fans, start your engines!

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway kicks off on Saturday.

And, it's sure to be a good one.

That 's according to freelance spotter Charli Brown, who's worked at almost every racetrack in the country and will spot for Dylan Bassett in the number 44 car on Saturday.

"Well I told Dylan, my driver, this place reminds me a lot of Richmond International," Brown said. "The way it's shaped and the way it's banked. I think the way it races, when we've looked at tapes before of how this place races with the truck series and the Xfinity series, I think it'll put on a great race."

The green flag at the Memphis 125 is set to drop at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

