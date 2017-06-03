Bulldogs fall; Razorbacks win in NCAA regional baseball action

In the 2017 Division I Baseball Championship Hattiesburg Regional, South Alabama sent Mississippi State to the losers bracket with a 6-3 victory.
The Bulldogs will face University of Illinois at Chicago on Saturday at 1 p.m..
At the 2017 Fayetteville Regional, Arkansas beat Oral Roberts University, 3-0.
The Razorbacks will meet Missouri State on Saturday night.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.