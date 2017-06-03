Bulldogs fall; Razorbacks win in NCAA regional baseball action - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hogs Fly, Bullies Fall in NCAA Regional Baseball

Bulldogs fall; Razorbacks win in NCAA regional baseball action

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

In the 2017 Division I Baseball Championship Hattiesburg Regional, South Alabama sent Mississippi State to the losers bracket with a 6-3 victory.

The Bulldogs will face University of Illinois at Chicago on Saturday at 1 p.m..

At the 2017 Fayetteville Regional, Arkansas beat Oral Roberts University, 3-0.

The Razorbacks will meet Missouri State on Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly