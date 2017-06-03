Redbirds whip Omaha, 12-2

The Memphis Redbirds blasted Omaha on Friday, 12-2.
The Redbirds had 14 total hits, 11 of those in the final two innings.
The same teams will meet again on Saturday at AutoZone Park. The first pitch goes out at 6:35 p.m.
