Redbirds whip Omaha, 12-2 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Redbirds Roll at AutoZone Park Over Omaha

Redbirds whip Omaha, 12-2

(Source: Memphis Redbirds) (Source: Memphis Redbirds)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Redbirds blasted Omaha on Friday, 12-2.

The Redbirds had 14 total hits, 11 of those in the final two innings.

The same teams will meet again on Saturday at AutoZone Park. The first pitch goes out at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly