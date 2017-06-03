103 MPH winds topple Tom Lee Park statue

Incredible video that surfaced following Saturday's storm shows Tom Lee Park's obelisk being blown over by the 103 MPH winds.

The toppling of the statue was captured on Memphis Police Department's SkyCop camera.

This isn't the first time strong winds have broken the statue. It was also blown over in 2003 during Hurricane Elvis.

It could cost up to $70,000 to repair.

