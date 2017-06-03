103 MPH winds topple Tom Lee Park statue

Surveillance cameras captured clear footage of four men burglarizing a Memphis business around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26.More >>
Surveillance cameras captured clear footage of four men burglarizing a Memphis business around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26.More >>
Incredible video that surfaced following Saturday's storm shows Tom Lee Park's obelisk being blown over by the 103 MPH winds.More >>
Incredible video that surfaced following Saturday's storm shows Tom Lee Park's obelisk being blown over by the 103 MPH winds.More >>
More than 2,000 Memphians are expected at FedExForum on Saturday morning to help pack more than 500,000 nutritious meals for senior citizens throughout Memphis.More >>
More than 2,000 Memphians are expected at FedExForum on Saturday morning to help pack more than 500,000 nutritious meals for senior citizens throughout Memphis.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the end of the weekend.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the end of the weekend.More >>
The NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway kicks off on Saturday.More >>
The NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 125 at Memphis International Raceway kicks off on Saturday.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>