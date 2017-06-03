Surveillance footage captures clear video of burglary suspects

Surveillance cameras captured clear footage of four men burglarizing a Memphis business around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

Memphis Police Department released the video with the hope that someone could help identify the burglars.

The men broke into Consolidatd Electrical Distributors, located at 152 Collins Street, through a side door.

Anyone with information about the men in this video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-258-CASH.

