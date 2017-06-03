Man injured in Hyde Park neighborhood shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man injured in Hyde Park neighborhood shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood. 

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street, which is west of North Hollywood Street and south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway. 

The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to MPD, the suspect was driving a light-colored vehicle. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly