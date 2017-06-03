‘Fight Blight’ team begins summer cleanup Monday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

‘Fight Blight’ team begins summer cleanup Monday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

One hundred young people will soon be hitting the streets to clean up blight across Shelby County. 

Monday, June 5 marks the start of Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell's Fight Blight Team. 

The young adults will be deployed to pick up roadside litter and address neglected areas. 

It pays $9 an hour and is meant to keep people busy this summer by cleaning up the community.

They will be hard at work through the end of July.

