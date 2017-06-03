‘Fight Blight’ team begins summer cleanup Monday

Summer's right around the corner, and with it is Shelby County’s first workforce program targeted at teens and young adults to combat idle hands and blight in the community.

Summer's right around the corner, and with it is Shelby County’s first workforce program targeted at teens and young adults to combat idle hands and blight in the community.

One hundred young people will soon be hitting the streets to clean up blight across Shelby County.

Monday, June 5 marks the start of Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell's Fight Blight Team.

The young adults will be deployed to pick up roadside litter and address neglected areas.

It pays $9 an hour and is meant to keep people busy this summer by cleaning up the community.

They will be hard at work through the end of July.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.