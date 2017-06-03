Memphis native, Falcons player hosts free football camp

Memphis native and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe has made it his mission to help underserved middle school and high school students in the Bluff City.

On Saturday, Poe and his foundation “Poe Man’s Dream” hosted the second annual Donatri Poe All-Star Football Camp at Wooddale High School.

Poe and the students who took part in the camp said it's making a difference in their lives.

"A lot of positivity, so all the parents I can recall say, 'thank you. Appreciate it.’” Poe said. “Really helps their kids. So that's all I need. I don't need to see much. If I just see them say something like that or see a kid smile. Man, that's all I need."



"It feels good to have somebody come back in Memphis and give back to the community,” said Wooddale High School junior Monterrious Harris. “So he can see us do better things in life."

The camp was free for all the participants.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.