Shelby Co. Community Services Agency to screen for utility assistance

Shelby County Community Services Agency is conducting utility assistance screenings from Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8.

CSA will screen for two programs, Energy Assistance and Energy Crisis, at the MLGW Downtown Community Office at 245 South Main Street.

Applicants must meet the 150 percent Federal Poverty Guidelines and have an active utility account. Additionally, applicants cannot have received from CSA since July 1, 2016 and can receive as much as $600.

Shelby County CSA will also screen for utility service on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

