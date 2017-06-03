High 5: Volunteers pack meals for Mid-South seniors

Hundreds of people lent a hand to make sure seniors across the Mid-South have enough to eat.

Memphis was the first stop of a nationwide tour.

From Washington D.C. to Denver, Colorado and all the way to Memphis, Tennessee, members of the AARP were at the FedExForum to pack more than 3 million meals for low-income seniors in need.



"500,000 rice and beans, red lentil, jambalaya meals!" said AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson.



The meals will be distributed to the senior citizens around the city of Memphis by the Mid-South Food Bank and the Neighborhood Christian Center.



"There are a lot of hungry seniors here and senior hunger is often a hidden problem,” Ryerson said.

The food insecure population is rising among the elderly every day, and people around the city of Memphis were committed to caring and helping.



Hunger Heroes from churches and other organizations flooded the FedExForum and got hands on to pack boxes full of sealed meals for seniors.



"It's incredible,” said volunteer Lindsey Babcock. “It gives me goosebumps to think that's a lot of food that's going to help our seniors."

It's even more special that the meal packed for seniors was created by celebrity chef Carla Hall of "The Chew."



"I feel like I'm going to be in their homes the same way that I'm on The Chew and I go into their homes with the recipes and it makes me feel really good," Hall said.



"Memphis people want to help,” Ryerson said. “There's heart here and clearly a lot of hunger heroes."

