High 5: Volunteers pack meals for Mid-South seniors

About 8,000 people are still without power as of Saturday night, a full seven days since strong winds knocked out power to 188,000. It's not a lot of people, but if you talk to those still without power, many of them will tell you they feel forgotten.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the end of the weekend.More >>
The Shelby County Health Department will conduct mosquito control activities this week.More >>
Hundreds of people lent a hand to make sure seniors across the Mid-South have enough to eat. Memphis was the first stop of a nationwide tour.More >>
Shelby County Community Services Agency is conducting utility assistance screenings from Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8.More >>
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
