Shelby County Health Dept. to perform mosquito control

The Shelby County Health Department will conduct mosquito control activities this week.

This comes after receiving confirmation of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus within zip codes 38119 and 38127.

Positive tests pools have been previously confirmed in the 38016, 38017, 38053, 38104, 38106, 38103, 38112, 38118, 38125, 38134, 38135, 38139 and 38141 zip codes.

Since February, the SCHD’s Vector Control Program has treated areas by applying larvicides to standing bodies of water. Larviciding is the practice of applying an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insecticide to areas where mosquito breeding has been confirmed and is the most effective way of eliminating mosquito populations.

SCHD will conduct mosquito control activities, including truck-mounted spraying (adulticiding) of EPA-approved insecticides, weather permitting, in portions of specific ZIP codes according to the following schedule:

Monday, June 5

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Zipcodes: 38119, 38125, 38127, 38138, 38139

Tuesday, June 6

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Zipcodes: 38018, 38106, 38109, 38120, 38128, 38133, 38134

Wednesday, June 7

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Zipcodes: 38117, 38118, 38119, 38127, 38128

Thursday, June 8

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Zipcodes: 38018, 38053, 38117, 38120, 38122, 38127, 38134

Go to the Shelby County Health Department website to view the most current schedule and the exact boundaries of each scheduled spray. New maps will be added weekly to reflect updated schedules.

Truck-mounted spraying only effectively kills adult mosquitoes currently flying at the time the insecticide is released. Because of this, residents are highly encouraged to be vigilant as it relates to controlling mosquito populations around their homes and businesses. Individuals are encouraged to practice the 4 D’s:

DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET. Follow label instructions.

DRESS in long sleeves and pants. Wear loose and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

DUSK/DAWN is the time when mosquitoes are most active. Stay indoors.

DRAIN standing water and install or repair window screens.

If you have chronic health problems such as asthma or other lung conditions, you may want to remain indoors during the time of spraying. Citizens who do not want their residences to be sprayed should contact the Vector Control Program at (901) 222-9715.

