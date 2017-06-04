1 found dead following shooting in Westwood neighborhood - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Westmont Road on Sunday morning.

One person was found dead around 3 a.m.

No additional information is available at this time.

