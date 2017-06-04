Collierville High graduate dies after being hit by car in Little Rock

A 20-year-old college student from Collierville, TN was hit by a car and killed in North Little Rock on Friday night.

According to NBC affiliate, KARK, Christopher Dufour was crossing I-30 when a car hit him around 11:30 p.m.

A family member told KARK that Christopher was a University of Alabama student who recently moved to Little Rock for a summer internship.

According to Dufour's Facebook page, he was a Collierville High School graduate who will be sorely missed by his friends and family.

Friends sharing their condolences on his page describe him as positive and kind.

