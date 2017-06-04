Man surrenders peacefully after barricade inside apartment

The man who barricaded himself inside an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Briercrest Lane has turned himself in to police peacefully.

Police said the man is wanted for ramming a police car.

According to police, the suspect was also on Facebook Live during the barricade.

This is an ongoing investigation. We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

