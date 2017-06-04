Police identify suspect who barricaded inside apartment

The man who barricaded himself inside an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Briercrest Lane has turned himself in to police peacefully.

Police said the man, later identified as 20-year-old Dennis Compton, was wanted for using stolen vehicles to ram police cars in an attempt to get away.

According to police, Compton was also on Facebook Live during the barricade.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more details become available.

