Suspect surrenders after Frayser standoff; initially wanted for ramming MPD cars

The man who barricaded himself inside a Frayser apartment complex for a few hours Sunday afternoon is now in police custody.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department and MPD are happy this situation ended peacefully with the capture of 20-year-old Dennis Compton.

Police have been looking for Compton after several dangerous run-ins with him.

Sheriff's deputies were called out after Compton allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend, according to witnesses.

When deputies arrived, Compton wouldn’t come out of the apartment and police said he was possibly armed.

Compton allegedly went on Facebook Live and said if more than 1,000 people tuned in, he would start shooting. He eventually gave himself up peacefully.

Over the past few weeks, Compton allegedly ran from police and even rammed MPD cars several times but had never been caught.

“We're always happy when it ends peacefully,” said Shelby County Sheriff’s Office PIO Earle Farrell. “Our officers, nobody got hurt, no police officers, no sheriff's deputies and the person that was wanted didn't get hurt. And that was one of the questions, if he comes out is he going to get hurt? No, if you don't have a gun, put your hands up and walk out.”

The barricade situation lasted a couple of hours, and Farrell says SWAT team negotiators were critical to ending the situation without violence.

Police said Compton had several warrants out for theft and aggravated assault in Southaven and Memphis.

