Tickets on sale Friday for 28th annual Southern Heritage Classic

Tennessee State University and Jackson State University face off once again this fall during the 28th Southern Heritage Classic, presented by FedEx.

This exciting game between the two longtime football rivals is the grand finale for the three-day cultural festival. The Classic features 10 exciting events that will be held from September 7-9.

This year’s theme “More Than A Game, It’s A Celebration” was chosen to highlight the festive atmosphere of the Classic and acknowledge the many fans who have embraced it and made it their own.

Tickets to the celebration go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at all Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.com. Classic fans are encouraged to purchase them early to ensure they get premium seats.

The events going on sale this Friday are:

Classic Concert - Thursday, September 7, Orpheum Theatre at 8 p.m. starring Jeffrey Osborne and Stephanie Mills with Jammin Jay Lamont.

Classic Music Festival - Friday, September 8, Landers Center at 8 p.m. starring Fantasia and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds with Jammin Jay Lamont.

Classic Tailgate - Saturday, September 9, Tiger Lane will come alive with thousands of people enjoying food, music and great giveaways from Classic sponsors.

Southern Heritage Classic Football Game - Saturday, September 9, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Tennessee State vs. Jackson State with the AutoZone Halftime Show featuring TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands and JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South and the Classic 5th Quarter. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Other annual events such as the Classic Coaches Luncheon honoring TSU Head Football Coach Rod Reed and JSU Head Football Coach Tony Hughes, the Classic College Fair, the Classic Parade and the Classic Fashions and Brunch will also take place.

This year, a special event has been added to encourage exercise among youth. The Classic/NIKE Kids 3K for ages 6 – 14 is Saturday, September 9 at the National Civil Rights Museum.

The Southern Heritage Classic, founded in 1990 by Fred Jones Jr., brings fans from across the U.S. to watch Tennessee State University and Jackson State University play every September.

“After 27 years it’s good to know that the Classic is still one of the most highly anticipated and well-attended festivals in the city," said Jones. "The community has taken the Classic to heart and incorporated it into their family reunions, class reunions, birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations. That speaks volumes about what we’ve been able to create. People know they’re going to have a good time, and the Classic is going to be here year after year."

Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information about events, hotels, media credentials, etc., visit Southern Heritage Classic's website or call (901)398-6655 or 1-800-332-1991. A list of events is included below.



Thursday, September 7

Classic Tailgate: 10 a.m., Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium parking lot and Tobey Park. Friends, Football and Food. Premium Tiger Lane, RV and tailgating packages available. Tickets available at Ticketmaster outlets or online at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000. For more information, call (901) 729-4344.

Classic VIP Party: 5 p.m., Halloran Centre. Hosted by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Music by Trio Plus. Invitation only.

Classic Concert: 8 p.m., Orpheum Theatre. Enjoy LIVE at THE ORPHEUM with an evening of classic soul starring Jeffrey Osborne and Stephanie Mills with Jammin Jay Lamont. Tickets: $98, $78, $68 and $58 plus service charges. Tickets available at Ticketmaster outlets, Orpheum Theatre Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.



Friday, September 8

Classic Tailgate: 8 a.m., Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium parking lot and Tobey Park. Friends, Football and Food. Premium Tiger Lane, RV and tailgating packages available. Tickets available at Ticketmaster outlets or online at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000. For more information, call (901) 729-4344.

Classic College & Career Fair: 9 a.m., Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane/Fairgrounds. Presented by the City of Memphis Office of Youth Services. Regional college and university representatives will be available to provide information about attending college. For information and a list of participating schools, call (901) 636-6264 or (901) 417-4919 or online at www.cityofmemphisyouth.org. Free admission.

Classic Coaches Luncheon: Noon., Sheraton Memphis Downtown/Heritage Ballroom. A Classic salute to TSU head football coach Rod Reed and JSU head football coach Tony Hughes. Invitation only.

Classic Music Festival: 8 p.m., Landers Center. Enjoy Classic performances by Fantasia and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds with Jammin Jay Lamont. Tickets: $125, $95, $85, and $55. Tickets available at Ticketmaster outlets, Landers Center Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.



Saturday, September 9

Classic Tailgate: 8 a.m., Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium parking lot and Tobey Park. Friends, Football and Food. Premium Tiger Lane, RV and tailgating packages available. Tickets available at Ticketmaster outlets or online at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000. For more information, call (901) 729-4344.

Classic/NIKE Kids 3K: 8 a.m., National Civil Rights Museum. Run/Walk for ages 6-14.

Classic Parade: 9 a.m., Presented by the Orange Mound Parade Committee as a salute to the Southern Heritage Classic. The parade route is along Park Avenue from Haynes to Airways featuring area high school marching bands. For information, contact Claudette Boyd at (901) 413-7109 or online at www.orangemound.vze.com.

Classic Fashions & Brunch: 11 a.m., Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. “Rockin’ & Rollin’ On The Runway” presented by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women-Memphis Chapter. Tickets: $50. For tickets and information, contact Tammie Miller at (901) 413-8515.

Southern Heritage Classic Football Game: 6 p.m., Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. A great football rivalry featuring TENNESSEE STATE and JACKSON STATE. Tickets: $53, $38 and $23. Tickets available at Ticketmaster outlets or online at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.

AutoZone Halftime Show: Featuring TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands and JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South

Classic 5th Quarter: A grand finale for the Southern Heritage Classic football game featuring a battle of the bands.

Schedule subject to change without notice.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.