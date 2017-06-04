St. Jude celebrates 2017 high school graduates, patients

Fourteen high school seniors were honored as the St. Jude School Program celebrated its annual high school commencement with an on-campus ceremony.



The teens not only tackled the demands of school work, they also battled cancer at the same time.



Patients, families and staff members attended the May ceremony.



Attendees cheered on the graduates who each completed high school this year while undergoing treatment.



St. Jude gave the seniors special gifts, mortar boards, and senior class rings to remember the big day.



