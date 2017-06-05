Man wanted for robbing Whitehaven Walmart

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing Walmart in Whitehaven.

Police said the robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The man stood in line at the money center, and as he got closer, he went behind the counter and showed employees a handgun while demanding money.

The man took money from the register and ran from the store.

The man is described as 5’11 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Memphis Grizzlies hat, a blue hoodie with a white design on the front, blue jeans, black gloves, and black shoes.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.