Man wanted for robbing Whitehaven Walmart

MLGW crews, along with out of state crews, are working around the clock to get the lights back on for the thousands of people who lost power more than one week ago.More >>
MLGW crews, along with out of state crews, are working around the clock to get the lights back on for the thousands of people who lost power more than one week ago.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside a Frayser apartment complex for a few hours Sunday afternoon is now in police custody.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside a Frayser apartment complex for a few hours Sunday afternoon is now in police custody.More >>
Tennessee State University and Jackson State University face off once again this fall during the 28th Southern Heritage Classic, presented by FedEx.More >>
Tennessee State University and Jackson State University face off once again this fall during the 28th Southern Heritage Classic, presented by FedEx.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing Walmart in Whitehaven.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing Walmart in Whitehaven.More >>
Scattered showers and storms are more likely on today with highs in the low 80s. Grab the rain gear before you head out.More >>
Scattered showers and storms are more likely on today with highs in the low 80s. Grab the rain gear before you head out.More >>
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.More >>
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.More >>