Applications open for free summer meals for kids

Kids and teens who get free or reduced lunch during the school year can get free meals this summer.

Any child 18 and younger can eat free at designated sites for summer meals across the country.

This summer, the USDA plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children at approved summer food service program locations.

To find one in your community, call 1-866-3-hungry or click here.

There's no enrollment and no cost.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.