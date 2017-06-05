Matchbox 20 to play in Southaven

Matchbox 20 will play at a show at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove on August 11.

Presale tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

Other tickets officially go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

When the sale starts, you can click here to buy tickets.

