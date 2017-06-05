Car shot up in Tunica - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car shot up in Tunica

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
TUNICA, MS (WMC) -

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car was shot up.

Officials said they are investigating the shooting at Highway 61 and Beat Line Road.

No one was injured, but a car was hit several times by the gunfire.

