Memphis ranks low on top cities for summer jobs

Summer is here, and many young adults typically look for short-term work in order to make money for school or grow their professional skills. Personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2017’s Best Places for Summer Jobs.

To help job seekers find the best summer employment opportunities, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 largest markets in the U.S. across 21 key categories, including availability of summer jobs, median income of part-time workers, and availability of internships. Nashville ranked 9th best overall; Little Rock ranked 29th, Knoxville was 30th, Chattanooga was 31st, Memphis ranked 123rd, and Jackson, MS was near the bottom at 147th.

Top Cities for Summer Jobs:

1. Orlando, FL

2. Scottsdale, AZ

3. Fort Lauderdale, FL

4. Salt Lake City, UT

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Portland, OR

7. Atlanta, GA

8. Modesto, CA

9. Nashville, TN

10. Cincinnati, OH

Best vs. Worst

Orlando, Fla., has the most part-time job openings per 1,000 civilian population aged 16 to 24 in the labor force, 127.31, which 16.2 times higher than in North Las Vegas, Nev., the city with the fewest at 7.86.

Scottsdale, Ariz., has the highest median income for part-time workers (adjusted for cost of living), $22,841, which is than 3.5 times higher than in New York, the city with the lowest at $6,481.

Sioux Falls, S.D, has the highest labor-force participation rate of the population aged 16 to 24, 74.47 percent, which is 1.9 times higher than in Irvine, Calif., the city with the lowest at 38.51 percent.

Madison, Wis., has the lowest unemployment rate for the population aged 16 to 24, 8.84 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 41.50 percent.

You can read the full report and compare the cites here.

