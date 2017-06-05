Stax Museum to open 7 days per week to recover from outage

Stax Museum of American Soul Music will be open extra hours this Summer to make up for lost time from recent power outages.

Museum officials said they lost power for more than a week during one of the museum’s busiest times of the year, Memorial Day week.

The power outage cost the museum tens of thousands of dollars in revenue.

In order to help handle the loss, the museum will open on Mondays throughout June and July—a day they usually reserve for maintenance.

In addition, Stax will open at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of the usual 1 p.m. start. This means the museum will stay open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week.

The special hours begin Monday, June 5.

