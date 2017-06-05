Memphis ranks top 5 in increase of millennials living in the urban area

Memphis saw a 9.5 percent increase in the number of millennials living in city from 2010-2015, according to research done by the Urban Land Institute.

Of the 50 metro areas analyzed, Memphis ranked fourth in percentage increase of millennials moving to the city - behind Virginia Beach, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; and Riverside, California.

Nashville saw a slight increase of 0.8 percent of millennials living in the urban area over the same time period.

Click here to read the full article in Time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.