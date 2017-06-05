Memphis ranks top 5 in increase of millennials living in the urb - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis ranks top 5 in increase of millennials living in the urban area

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis saw a 9.5 percent increase in the number of millennials living in city from 2010-2015, according to research done by the Urban Land Institute. 

Of the 50 metro areas analyzed, Memphis ranked fourth in percentage increase of millennials moving to the city - behind Virginia Beach, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia; and Riverside, California. 

Nashville saw a slight increase of 0.8 percent of millennials living in the urban area over the same time period. 

