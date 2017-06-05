Nick Saban shows support for Predators

Several reports on Twitter, a few with pictures, show Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban in attendance at the NHL Stanley Cup Championship in Nashville to support the Predators in their first ever final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NBC Sports reports that Saban is a part-owner of a car dealership in Nashville, so it is not surprising that he would support the Preds.

there's no time to enjoy Game 3 pic.twitter.com/g4t9toMnOJ — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) June 4, 2017

Nashville won game three of the series, but trail Pittsburgh 2-1 in the best of seven series.

