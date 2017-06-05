Ankiel to represent Cardinals at MLB Draft

Pitcher turned outfielder, turned best-selling author, Rick Ankiel will represent the St. Louis Cardinals at this year's Major League Baseball Draft, the league announced on Thursday.

A representative from each team is chosen to help make phone calls and welcome the draft picks to their respective teams.

Ankiel, who spent parts of seven seasons with the Cardinals, recently released a new book titled, "The Phenomenon: Pressure, the Yips, and the Pitch That Changed My Life." It is the story of his promising career that was derailed by anxiety. The book made it to the New York Times' Best Seller List.

The three-day MLB Draft starts June 12 and will air on the MLB Network.

