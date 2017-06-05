Proposed city budget with employee raises expected Tuesday

Memphis City Council members are expected to approve a $680 million balanced budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday.

The budget includes one percent raises for all city employees and raises for Memphis police officers of one and two percent based on seniority.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed the police raises, but compensation for a large number of other positions—including firefighters—remained flat under his proposal.

Council members took money away from a Memphis police overtime budget increase in order to fund the raises for all employees.

