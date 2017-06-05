Mid-South Food Bank to hand out food to storm victims at 3 locations

Mid-South Food Bank will set up three emergency mobile food pantries this week for Memphians impacted by last week’s storm and subsequent power outage.

To qualify to receive food, the person must bring a proof of residency that matches the same zip code where the mobile pantry is set up. That includes an MLGW bill with an address that matches the name or address on a Government-issued ID.

Food will be handed out on a first-come basis.

The three mobile pantries are:

Tuesday, June 6 : City University School, 1475 East Shelby Drive, 38116 from 10 a.m. to noon

: City University School, 1475 East Shelby Drive, 38116 from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 7: Orange Mound Community Center, 2572 Park Avenue, 38114 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Orange Mound Community Center, 2572 Park Avenue, 38114 from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8: Ed Rice Community Center, 2907 N Watkins Street, 38127 from 2 to 4 p.m.

