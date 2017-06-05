Independent audit launched on all SCS schools

Memphis police and fire crews are at A.W. Willis and North 4th Street where a body was found in a drainage ditch.More >>
Memphis police and fire crews are at A.W. Willis and North 4th Street where a body was found in a drainage ditch.More >>
About 100 teens showed up to Benjamin L. Hooks Library on Monday to to kick off the 'Flight Blight Team.'More >>
About 100 teens showed up to Benjamin L. Hooks Library on Monday to to kick off the 'Flight Blight Team.'More >>
Hundreds of teens went to a job fair at 1404 Airways on Monday in hopes of landing a summer job that guarantees them $8 per hour.More >>
Hundreds of teens went to a job fair at 1404 Airways on Monday in hopes of landing a summer job that guarantees them $8 per hour.More >>
Tennessee Department of Education hired an independent auditor to review all Shelby County Schools.More >>
Tennessee Department of Education hired an independent auditor to review all Shelby County Schools.More >>
Mid-South Food Bank will set up three emergency mobile food pantries this week for Memphians impacted by last week’s storm and subsequent power outage.More >>
Mid-South Food Bank will set up three emergency mobile food pantries this week for Memphians impacted by last week’s storm and subsequent power outage.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.More >>
Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>