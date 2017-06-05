Independent audit launched on all SCS schools

Tennessee Department of Education hired an independent auditor to review all Shelby County Schools.

The announcement of the review comes days after Trezevant High School principal Ronnie Mackin resigned, citing grade discrepancies and security breaches among his complaints against SCS.

The department said the audit came after months of communication with SCS that led to some personnel being dismissed.

TDOE officials said the auditor’s timeline will hinge on the scope of the work needed.

TDOE and SCS officials will receive the results of the audit at the same time, and TDOE will determine if further action is required.

