Investors pay for teens to work summer jobs

Hundreds of teens went to a job fair at 1404 Airways on Monday in hopes of landing a summer job that guarantees them $8 per hour.

A privately funded group with silent investors from Memphis and California is offering teens ages 13-18 anywhere from 10-20 hours per week washing cars, fighting blight in Orange Mound, and rehabbing houses.

"The investors are from Memphis originally," Tavares Smith, who runs Memphis Jobs for Teens, said. "They have family from Memphis. They understand right now there's an economic gap, and they want to bridge that gap and help people."

There is an unlimited number of jobs available to the teens, and there is another job fair set for next Monday, June 12, at 8 a.m. at 1404 Airways.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.