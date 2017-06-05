Body found in uptown drainage ditch - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Body found in uptown drainage ditch

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police and fire crews are at A.W. Willis and North 4th Street where a body was found in a drainage ditch.

Limited information is available at this time. Stay with WMCActionNews5.com for developments.

