Young Memphians join the fight against blight

About 100 teens showed up to Benjamin L. Hooks Library on Monday to to kick off the 'Flight Blight Team.'

Over the next eights weeks, the team made up of young people ages 14-24 will be paid $9 per hour to clean up areas from Northaven to South Memphis.

"We get to help people around the city, clean up and make our city better," Danielle Harper, a member of the Flight Blight Team, said. "It's always good to help out around where you stay because it's where you stay, and you should take pride in it."

This cleanup project was the brainchild of Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell.

The county picks up 30 tons of trash a month and paying the students benefits both the city and the community, according to Luttrell.

"We're going to paying our students well, so it's going to cost us a little money," Luttrell said. "I see a community good that goes beyond just a clean city."

In addition to the work, the team will also take a money management class to learn how to invest and spend their money wisely.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.