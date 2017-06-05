Police officer indicted for having sex with prostitute in police car while on duty

A Ripley, Tennessee police officer has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and patronizing prostitution.

TBI said the investigation into Donald Bonds started March 27 at the request of District Attorney Mike Dunavant.

Bonds is a lieutenant with Ripley Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that on two different occasions in January and February, Bonds paid to have sex while on duty inside his police vehicle.

On June 5, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted Bonds on four counts of official misconduct and two counts of patronizing prostitution.

Bonds was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond.

He is currently suspended without pay from the police department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.