Documenting damage helps Shelby County and yourself receive federal assistance

Those who live in and around Memphis saw the damage first hand after storms ripped through the area on Saturday, May 27.

So, will Shelby County residents receive federal aid? It's too soon to tell, but there is something you can do to help state the county's case.

"We believe we've met the threshold for public assistance, but we're lumped in with 20 other counties in the state who were impacted by this," said EMA Director Dale Lane.

Shelby County emergency management officials say the infrastructure damage, so far, adds up to $21 million countywide. The damage to individual homes is also being surveyed.

If 100 or more uninsured or under-insured homes have major damage, Shelby County could qualify for federal individual assistance.

"I thought the roof was coming in the house," said Naomi Coleman, who is worried about herself and her neighbors in Whitehaven. "I'm a widow on a fixed income. I hope I do quality for it [federal funding]."

So, what can you do to help Shelby County and those individually affected by the storms?

"Make sure you're documenting your damage, documenting your repairs," Lane explained.

If you have an uninsured or under-insured home, you can call the city or county emergency operation centers to file a damage claim.

If you live in within Memphis city limits, call 901-636-2525.

If you live outside of Memphis city limits, but inside Shelby County, call 901-222-6700.

All damage assessments will then be sent to the governor and president's offices.

