Plan presented will replace lights on Hernando De Soto Bridge with LEDs

A new plan is in the works to light up the Interstate 40 Hernando De Soto Bridge in a whole new way - just like that of the new Big River Crossing.

The proposal to the Downtown Memphis Commission by Phillips Lighting would replace all 200 of the old lights and change them to LEDs. That's the same kind of lights on the Big River Crossing.

It's an idea that Memphians love.

"Man I love that. Memphis needs that," Anthony Waddell, works downtown, said.

There are four options for lighting the city hallmark: a simple replacement, replacement with harp strings lights, adding another LED to the top, or just having it all.

Some people are worried the lights changing colors may distract drivers.

"I think it would look good, but I don't know if the idea of them changing consistently would be such a good idea, for the drivers mostly," Memphian Kevin Sefers said.

There's no price tag listed in the proposal, but there is no need to worry.

Anonymous donors gave $12 million to do both the Harahan Bridge project and the Hernando De Soto Bridge.

It's still a long way from becoming reality, but soon enough the light system installed in the 80s could be a thing of the past.

