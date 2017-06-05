Preparations underway for Jerry's Sno Cones' new location

The new snow cone and burger shack will be built on Bonnie Lane, which is just east of Germantown Parkway. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Construction crews hauled in equipment and began clearing the lot in preparation for what will soon become Jerry's Sno Cones in Cordova.

The new snow cone and burger shack will be built on Bonnie Lane, which is just east of Germantown Parkway.

In addition to the second location, Jerry's Sno Cones is also looking to build a third. They want to know where their most loyal customers want them to open. Options include Arlington, Germantown, MIdtown, Oakland, and even DeSoto County and Tipton County. You can vote for the next location on Jerry's Sno Cones Facebook page.

As for the new Cordova restaurant, no official opening date has been announced yet.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.