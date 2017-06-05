9 days in the dark: Final storm families waiting for electricity

Several families are just trying to survive nine days after the storm ripped through the Mid-South and left thousands of Memphians in the dark.

There are under 2,000 MLGW customers who are still without power and MLGW hopes to have all the power restored by early this week.

MLGW crews are working double shifts and around the clock to meet that goal and they have held from more than 100 outside power crews.

For those families still without power, it's difficult.

"It's so frustrating and it hurts," Marilynn Murphy said.

Murphy is still without power and she's among the last families without power following Saturday's storm. She's doing all she can to survive.

"Basically this our refrigerator," she said.

To make matters worse, she's living with her elderly sister-in-law who is legally blind and diabetic. She said she [sister-in-law] also has a syndrome where the heat causes her to hallucinate.

"She [sister-in-law] hasn't had a chance to take her insulin because her medicine done went bad," Murphy said.

A neighbor gave her a generator to at least keep the fans working at their house.

She said the generator running outside of her home has been helpful, but also a hassle. The problem is that she's having to pay to put gas in it multiple times a day.

Most of her food has gone bad.

Her biggest concern, however, is trying to keep her sister-in-law fed and cool. She's like many of the final families in Memphis without power simply trying to hold on until the lights come back on.

"I don't have no money to go to no hotel," Murphy said. "They give us some lights. We don't have to go to no hotel. This is our hotel."

Murphy is very happy that she has a generous neighbor who has been checking on her. She said her neighbors have been so helpful during this tough time.

