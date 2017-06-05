Credits await for those who lost Internet, TV services following storms

Many of you were in the dark for days with no access to utilities, cable, satellite, or internet services.

Should you be paying for services you didn't have access to? Or should you get a break on your bill?

DISH Network said it will gladly work with customers who were without its services. The company can credit them for the time they weren't able to watch TV. If you're a DISH Network customer and were without satellite TV service, email the company at care@dish.com or call 1-800-333-3474.

Xfinity-Comcast said it will offer credits to impacted customers on a case-by-case basis. Credits have already been offered to some customers for service disruptions caused by the recent storms. Those customers were notified by email. If you have questions about being reimbursed, call 1-800-331-0500.

Ralph Bridgewater, who was without power for five days, got an adjustment of $47 on his Comcast bill.

"That helped a little bit," he said. "It didn't help a whole lot, didn't help the heat, but everything worked out in the end."

MLGW said customers who went without power will not be billed for electric usage during the time service was out. But, if you have billing questions, call 901-544-6549.

